2022 October 5 16:08

GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven LNG carriers

GTT has received, in the third quarter, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNGCs, on behalf of an Asian ship owner, according to GTT's release.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2026.