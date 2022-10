2022 October 5 13:02

General cargo ship bound for Russia disabled in Bosphorus - FleetMon

General cargo ship T-MOON suffered engine failure in Bosphorus at around 0240 LT Oct 5 near Yavuz Sultan Bridge, while transiting the Strait in northern direction, en route from Tuzla to Novorossiysk, according to FleetMon.

Traffic Control Center tug responded, the ship exited Bosphorus and was anchored at Turkeli Anchorage, Black sea. As of 1100 LT remained anchored.