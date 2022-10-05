  • Home
  • News
  • USC commences serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 5 12:42

    USC commences serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М

    Image source: USC
    The firs unit is supplied to Nevsky Shipyard

    Head Company NPO Vint of Shiprepair Center Zvyozdochka JSC (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has commenced serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М. The first full set of equipment has been shipped to Nevsky Shipyard (USC company), says United Shipbuilding Corporation.

    Some specifications and reliability parameters of ДРК1200М are superior to those of their foreign counterparts. The propulsion/steering units will be installed on the dry cargo vessel of Project RSD59 under construction at Nevsky Shipyard.

    “This product is in demand in the Russian Federation, it has been long awaited by shipbuilding companies and our customers. This unit has been developed basing on the best international practices in production of pod drives and it represents a functional analog of the unit offered by one of the most famous foreign manufacturers. That is intended to allow for aggregate replacement of foreign units with domestically produced ones. This product is an example of successful measures on phasing out of imports since major components of the unit have been manufactured by domestic machine builders,” said Aleksandr Novolotsky, General Director of USC-Propulsion, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.

    The company is currently engaged in designing of new products: thrusters, water-jet propellers, adjustable-pitch and fixed-pitch propellers for civil ships under construction at USC shipyards, he added.

    Testing of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М was conducted in the shipyard’s test basin for over 90 hours in various modes. This kind of full-scale testing lets decrease the scope of onboard tests since the customer obtains a unit certified by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. Installation of ДРК1200М on the ships of available designs including RSD59 will not require any adjustment of design documentation or technological expenses.

    The manufacturer has optimized the design of propulsion/steering and thruster units for their serial production to allow for competition with other manufacturers of propulsion equipment in the shipbuilding market.

    NPO Vint has been successfully supplying its thrusters, ПУ100ФМ and ПУ100ФМ.1, for various types of ships. 15 ships of RSD59 and RSD71 designs are equipped with them.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Related link:

    USC set to start serial production of components for ship propulsion units in 2024-2025>>>>

Другие новости по темам: import substitution, shipbuilding, USC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 5

16:52 DSME lands LNG carrier orders worth KRW1.85tn - BusinessKorea
16:08 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven LNG carriers
15:50 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 9M’2022 rose by 3.6% YoY
15:36 WSC, ICS and ASA submit their input to the European Commission on the renewal of the CBER
15:27 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2022 fell by 28% YoY
15:04 Alfa Laval to be a technology partner for the project to investigate the on-board capture, storage and off-loading of carbon dioxide
14:41 IMO's GreenVoyage2050 celebrates five years of its Global Industry Alliance to Support Low Carbon Shipping
14:18 Marine passenger infrastructure of Saint-Petersburg should be converted to cater for inland water transport ‒ expert
14:12 ABS approves pioneering autonomous technology for HHI Group
13:54 NOREBO commences preparation works on construction of reefer terminal “Udarnik” in Murmansk Region
13:32 Pavilion Energy and MOL name newbuild LNG bunker vessel
13:02 General cargo ship bound for Russia disabled in Bosphorus - FleetMon
12:42 USC commences serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М
12:20 UK Government funds consortium led by Unitrove to deliver world’s first zero-emission multi-fuel station for hydrogen and electric ships
12:01 Finnlines to launch two new ro-pax vessels in autumn 2023
11:36 MOL signs LNG carrier charter contract for Sakhalin II project
11:29 Throughput of Azov port in 9M’2022 fell by 13% YoY to 6.8 million tonnes
11:21 Port of Rotterdam Authority presents future scenarios for 2050
11:01 Singapore sets out to drive transformation in bunkering on the world's largest forum for the marine fuel industry
10:39 A.P. Moller - Maersk orders six large ocean-going vessels that can sail on green methanol
10:20 Anemoi and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to offer full wind propulsion technology installation services
10:05 Shearwater GeoServices to introduce the geophysical company’s first dual ROV seismic vessel
09:39 MOL joins Blue Visby Consortium
09:28 Traffic volumes on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line are stable
08:52 MABUX: Upward changes to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 05

2022 October 4

18:43 Samskip adds Value Maritime CO2 capture to decarbonisation strategy
18:32 DEME upgrades DP fallpipe vessel fleet
18:24 Lomar Shipping announces the corporate acquisition of Carl Buttner
18:06 KBAL and Høglund join forces to offer shipowners ground-breaking ballast water technology
17:51 Throughput capacity of CPV to grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025
17:26 The steel-cutting ceremony for two new ferries takes place at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard
17:06 Mawani and Globe Group sign a contract to build an integrated logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port
16:50 Emperium to present its electric vessel with a hybrid system intended for the Neva in 2023
16:32 Excelerate Energy finalizes agreement with HHI for newbuild FSRU
16:07 TotalEnergies announces naming ceremony for the Brassavola LNG bunker vessel in Singapore
15:44 Hapag-Lloyd acquires terminal business of SM SAAM for USD 1 billion
15:04 Petrofac takes over operatorship of the Northern Endeavour FPSO facility
14:20 Northern Delivery programme of navigation season 2022 is nearly completed ‒ Rosmorrechflot
14:03 Maersk Oil Trading, METS, Mitsui and ABS develop methanol bunkering project in Singapore
13:41 Rosmorrechflot reports reduction of oil products transportation by Russia’s IWW in 2022
13:22 Tallink Grupp reports largest quarterly passenger number since 2019
13:02 REGENT and TotalEnergies partner to explore use of electric seaglider for maritime travel to offshore energy platforms
12:34 Sval Energi completes USD 1.3 billion deals
12:01 Multipurpose dry cargo ship of Project RSD34 can be fully fitted with Chinese equipment
11:57 PSA joins ‘The Silk Alliance’ cross supply-chain maritime partnership initiated by Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub
11:28 Sweden sends diving vessel to probe leaking Nord Stream pipelines - Reuters
11:23 Fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga to be loaded with orders until 2030 — Rosmorport
10:45 Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives a negative decision for the export license to the icebreaker ordered by Norilsk Nickel
10:24 IMO and Commonwealth Secretariat join forces for sustainable maritime development
09:50 Crude oil futures rise on expectation of OPEC+ decision to cut oil output
09:35 Port of Long Beach presents annual emissions inventory report
09:25 Rosatom and Rosmorrechflot work out inland water transport corridors leading to Northern Sea Route
08:51 MABUX: Sharp upward deviation is expected in Global bunker market on Oct 04

2022 October 3

18:23 Preparing container vessels for conversion to green fuels – Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center
18:13 Candela's electric hydrofoil ferries could unlock the potential of Seattle's waterways
17:56 Russia needs bulker fleet of 70 million dwt to ensure transport independence in this segment
17:49 Accelleron completes successful spin-off from ABB with shares admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange
17:27 USC to commence building 60,000-dwt bulkers upon completion of Severnaya Verf modernization
17:05 Conti Seafrigo Antwerp realises new frozen food warehouse
16:05 Suez Canal Economic Zone signs contract with Agility to develop and operate a customs and logistics center