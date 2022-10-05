2022 October 5 12:42

USC commences serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М

Image source: USC

Nevsky Shipyard

Head Company NPO Vint of Shiprepair Center Zvyozdochka JSC (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has commenced serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М. The first full set of equipment has been shipped to Nevsky Shipyard (USC company), says United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Some specifications and reliability parameters of ДРК1200М are superior to those of their foreign counterparts. The propulsion/steering units will be installed on the dry cargo vessel of Project RSD59 under construction at Nevsky Shipyard.

“This product is in demand in the Russian Federation, it has been long awaited by shipbuilding companies and our customers. This unit has been developed basing on the best international practices in production of pod drives and it represents a functional analog of the unit offered by one of the most famous foreign manufacturers. That is intended to allow for aggregate replacement of foreign units with domestically produced ones. This product is an example of successful measures on phasing out of imports since major components of the unit have been manufactured by domestic machine builders,” said Aleksandr Novolotsky, General Director of USC-Propulsion, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.

The company is currently engaged in designing of new products: thrusters, water-jet propellers, adjustable-pitch and fixed-pitch propellers for civil ships under construction at USC shipyards, he added.

Testing of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М was conducted in the shipyard’s test basin for over 90 hours in various modes. This kind of full-scale testing lets decrease the scope of onboard tests since the customer obtains a unit certified by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. Installation of ДРК1200М on the ships of available designs including RSD59 will not require any adjustment of design documentation or technological expenses.

The manufacturer has optimized the design of propulsion/steering and thruster units for their serial production to allow for competition with other manufacturers of propulsion equipment in the shipbuilding market.

NPO Vint has been successfully supplying its thrusters, ПУ100ФМ and ПУ100ФМ.1, for various types of ships. 15 ships of RSD59 and RSD71 designs are equipped with them.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Related link:

USC set to start serial production of components for ship propulsion units in 2024-2025>>>>