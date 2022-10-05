2022 October 5 08:52

MABUX: Upward changes to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 05

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward evolution on October 04:



380 HSFO: USD/MT – 495.91 (+9.34)

VLSFO: USD/MT – 767.30 (+10.47)

MGO: USD/MT – 1 107.88 (+15.07)



380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI (comparison MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark), were undervalued on October 04 in all selected ports. The underestimation premium was registered as: Rotterdam - minus $81 (minus $102 the day before), Singapore – minus $142 (minus $160 the day before), Fujairah – minus $139 (minus $151), in Houston – by minus $93 (minus $73 the day before). The underestimation level declined in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the undercharge level decreased by 21 points and Houston, where the undercharge level increased by 20 points.



In the VLSFO fuel grade segment, two out of four selected ports, according to the MDI index, were in the overcharge zone: Singapore – plus $60 (plus $56 the day before), Fujairah – plus $66 (plus $60 the day before. In Rotterdam this fuel grade remained undercharged by minus $2 (minus $16 the day before) and Houston – by minus $1 (plus $20 the day before). As per MDI – upward trend prevails in the VLSFO segment: the MDI level increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the overcharge level decreased by 21 points and, as a result, this fuel grade became undercharged.



MGO LS was undercharged in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by minus $111 (minus $78 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $133 (minus $116 the day before). This fuel grade was overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $128 (plus $156 the day before) and in Houston – by plus $1 (plus $17 the day before). MDI index in MGO LS segment decreased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the undercharge level increased by 33 points.



We expect Global bunker prices may continue to rise on October 05: the price for 380 HSFO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT, VLSFO – by 15-25 USD/MT, MGO LS – may rise by 25-40 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com