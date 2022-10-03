2022 October 3 12:48

Seven new container lines opened in the Far East Basin this year

13 vessels operate on the lines

Seven new container lines have been opened in the Far East Basin in 2022, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Zakhary Djioev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the Maritime Congress in Moscow. According to the speaker, container facilities operate at their full capacity.

“We are going to see a multiple growth. The number of shipping lines is increasing despite the withdrawal of foreign container lines. Container lines are registered by Russian companies,” said the head of the federal agency.

Major international operators including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE stopped calling at Russian ports after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Container flows have turned from the North-West to the Sout and the Far East of Russia. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article What does eastward pivot bring?

Related links:

A.P. Moller – Maersk to close down all offices in Russia and Belarus by the end of the year>>>>

Russian Railways offered 20.7-pct discount for container transportation from Far East ports >>>>

RF Transport Ministry calls on 20-pct reduction of stocking up at Far East container terminals>>>>