2022 October 3 10:42

Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy to provide the grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm

Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has been awarded a limited notice to proceed contract from Vattenfall for the Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project off the coast of Norfolk, UK, according to Aker's release.

For the project, Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy will provide the grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm. This includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform, onshore substation and connection to the National Grid.

The project is subject to regulatory approvals and the customer’s final investment decision (FID) expected during the second quarter of 2023. Aker Solutions will at this stage book a sizeable1 order intake reflecting the compensated work that is to be performed until the expected FID next year. Further to this, Aker Solutions estimates a contract value for the company following FID to be in the range of NOK 2.5 to 3.5 billion.

Located more than 47 kilometers off the Norfolk coast and with an installed capacity of 1.4GW, Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone and comes ahead of the Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Farm. This first phase of the Norfolk Zone will deliver first power in the mid-to-late-2020s. Once complete, the Zone will produce enough renewable electricity to power more than four million homes and save around six million tonnes of CO2.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2022 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.



