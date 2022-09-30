2022 September 30 17:28

Hoegh Autoliners offers customers carbon neutral operations

Hoegh Autoliners offers the possibility of transporting cargo out of Europe while running on 100% advanced biofuels meeting the highest sustainability standards, according to the company's release. BMW Group have already decided to make use of the offer, prompting an important carbon footprint reduction.

BMW Group is amongst the OEM’s already choosing to ship cargo on ships using these advanced biofuels. The contract between BMW and Hoegh Autoliners results in emission reductions of 4.466 MT CO2 equivalents.



In March 2021, Hoegh Autoliners completed its first carbon neutral voyage from Europe to South Africa, when the Horizon class vessel Hoegh Trigger ran on advanced biofuels.

The biofuel is derived from sustainable waste oil, for example from food manufacturing and industrial applications. The waste oils are collected and go through the biofuel production to generate a sustainable, second-generation marine biofuel. It is virtually free of sulphur oxides and reduces the vessel’s net carbon emissions by 100% from tank to air.

In April this year, Höegh Autoliners CEO Andreas Enger was onboard Hoegh Trigger while it ran on 100 % carbon neutral biofuel in the English Channel in a test run to make sure everything was completely safe when running on biofuel.



Hoegh Autoliners operates some of the greenest and largest PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carriers) vessels in the world: The Horizon class vessels can transport up to 8,500 cars and are designed to minimise its impact on the environment. The vessels are equipped with the latest fuel-saving technologies, reducing CO2 emissions per car equivalent unit by 40% compared with standard car carriers.



Hoegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll on Roll off) transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes across the world. The company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade systems and makes about 3 000 port calls each year.