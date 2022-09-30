2022 September 30 18:05

Port of Cardiff celebrates new distribution centre lease with Owens Group

The Port of Cardiff, owned by Associated British Ports (ABP), has completed a long-term lease of a 95,207 sq ft distribution centre with Owens Group, according to ABP's release.

This new partnership with Owens Group will attract investment and around 80 jobs to the region. It is an example of how ABP’s unique network of ports in South Wales can offer the right facilities to enable business growth and drive increases in operational efficiency.



With direct links to the national rail network, easy access to the M4 motorway and direct sea access, the Port of Cardiff provides multimodal facilities and easy access to the nearby urban conurbations and Cardiff city centre.



