2022 September 30 12:01

OOCL completes trial voyage with biofuel from Chevron

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) has announced the successful completion of the trial use of marine biofuel supplied by energy company, Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd. on M.V. “OOCL YOKOHAMA”. This is the first time that OOCL has trialled the use of biofuel in its fleet, according to the company's release.

On 24 June 2022, the M.V. “OOCL YOKOHAMA”, a 4578-TEU container vessel, was fueled with 1999.3 metric tons of B22 marine biofuel provided by Chevron from the Port of Singapore. The 41-day trial voyage commenced on 26 June and ended on 5 August. Deployed in OOCL’s AAA1 service in the Southeast Asia - Australia network, the vessel started its round trip at Singapore, went southward to call at a number of Australian ports, and then returned to Singapore.

The biofuel supplied by Chevron Singapore was blended with ISCC certified Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester as a 22% component in the VLSFO. This biofuel can be used on vessels without changing engine specifications and is expected to decrease approximately 15% to 20% of exhausted CO2 based on lifecycle analysis.

