2022 September 30 10:33

Russia convenes emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline blasts

An international terrorism probe has been launched by the FSB of Russia

Russia convenes an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline blasts. The meeting is to be held on September 30, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev wrote in his Telegram channel reminding that an international terrorism probe has been launched by the FSB of Russia.

