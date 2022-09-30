2022 September 30 11:40

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index deceases by 31.0% in September 2022

As of September 29,in terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in September was quotes 1840.9 points, have a significant decrease of 31.0% compare to last month, according to the company's release. Affected by high inflation and high inventory, the consumer demand in the North American market is insufficient, resulting in weak demand for container transportation.

The current vessel supply from Ningbo to US-West and US- East routes exceeds the demand, and there is a lot of space left, and the spot market and booking rate has dropped significantly. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York&New Jersey port in August was $3081（-56.0%）and $7259（-10.7%）month-on-month respectively.