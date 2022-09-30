2022 September 30 09:55

Delivery of second ice-class buoy laying vessel of Project BLV03 accepted in Murmansk

The ship is built for Hydrographic Company

On 28 September 2022, the State Acceptance Commission accepted the second ice-class buoy laying vessel of Project BLV03, Vsevolod Peresypkin, built by Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky in Tatarstan. The ship came to Murmansk by inland water ways, according to the press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The first and the second ships in the series were built in the framework of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route” under Rosatom’s programme on construction and modernization of Hydrographic Company’s fleet.

The Aleksandr Parfyonov buoy tender, lead ship of Project BLV03, was accepted earlier in September and left for the maiden voyage on 23 September 2022.

Ships of Project BLV03 have a displacement of 576 t, length ‒ 35 m, width ‒ 10.6 m, speed – up to 12 knots in still water, endurance (fuel and food) - 15 days, crew - 10, special personnel – 4, cargo deck area ‒ 105 square meters, cargo hold capacity - 159 cbm.

Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky based in Tatarstan, Russia specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by Ak Bars Holding. The shipyard has built more than 1,500 different ships, including 600 warships.

