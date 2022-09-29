2022 September 29 18:10

Ulstein develops 8,000t foundation installation vessel

To provide for tomorrow’s needs in offshore wind, Ulstein has expanded its portfolio with the ULSTEIN HX122 design, according to the company's release. The design features an ULSTEIN X-BOW and an ultra-high-capacity crane, enabling operators and contractors to efficiently transport and install monopiles or jacket foundations up to 5,000 tons.



New foundation installation tonnage is quickly needed, but as stated by Clarksons Platou Securities at the 2022 Offshore Wind Journal Conference, this part of the market is “the most under-ordered segment in offshore wind”.



The significant shortage of foundation installation vessels as projected by market analysts and brokers, calls for immediate action. Building on decades of proven track record in heavy lift vessel design, Ulstein introduces the ULSTEIN HX122 design in its portfolio.

“We identified and addressed that issue already some years ago”, says Nick Wessels, Marketing & Sales Manager at Ulstein Design & Solutions BV. “Based on extensive market studies we developed what we believe is the most efficient solution for the industry; the ULSTEIN HX118 design".



"However, the quick developments in this industry create uncertainty with wind farm developers, where we see for some future projects the preference to install even larger foundations up to 5,000 tons. Hence the need for a larger capacity vessel,” states Wessels.