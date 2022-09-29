2022 September 29 17:06

Vattenfall awarded major wind power project off the coast of Germany

Vattenfall has obtained the right to develop the N-7.2 offshore wind power project off the German North Sea coast after having exercised its right of entry. The project is expected to generate fossil-free electricity corresponding to the consumption of more than one million German households, according to the company's release.

As part of the tender process for the construction of a large wind farm off the German island of Borkum in the German North Sea coast, Vattenfall has informed German authority that it is exercising right of entry to the project, thereby obtaining the right to develop and construct the wind farm.

Following a final investment decision by Vattenfall, the wind farm could be connected to the German electricity grid sometime in 2027. Fully developed, it would have an output of 980 MW with annual generation corresponding to the consumption of more than one million German households.

The project is located 85 kilometres off the island of Borkum on the German North Sea coast.

Vattenfall operates onshore and offshore wind farms in its markets with a total installed capacity of approximately 4.2 GW and annual electricity generation of 11.2 TWh. In Germany, Vattenfall operates the “DanTysk” and “Sandbank” wind farms.