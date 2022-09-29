2022 September 29 12:05

Second ship of Project 03141, Kedon, left Khabarovsk Shipyard for delivery base

It is the second ship built for Mag-Sea International

On 29 September 2022, the second ship of Project 03141, Kedon, left the water area of Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for a delivery base in the Primorsky Territory. Upon completion of outfitting, startup and commissioning, the ship will undergo further mooring and sea trials, says the shipyard’s press center.

The ships of Project 03141 are being built in the framework of the state programme known as “keel quota”.

The ship is intended for catching crab and shrimp using traps as well as for storage of the catch in chilled sea water for further transportation to a port.

The ship is to be delivered in 2023.

The Kedon was ordered by Magadan based Mag-Sea International. The shipbuilding contract foresees the construction of two crab catchers. The first ship named Omolon was launched in May 2022 and sent to Livadia in the Primorsky Territory for outfitting on August 25. It is to be delivered in July 2023.

Khabarovsk Shipyard JSC (a company of USC) is among the largest shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex.