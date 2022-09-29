  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 29 11:40

    Mawani signs 7 agreements during the Saudi Maritime Congress

    The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) signed seven contracts and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with partners from the public and private sectors with a total exceeding SAR900 million, which included establishing a new integrated logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port, developing the infrastructure according to the latest global standards, as well as developing the new ports’ management system. As the signing took place at the Saudi Maritime Congress hosted in Dammam between 28-29 September 2022, with the patronage of HRH Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Eastern Province, according to the company's release.
     
    By signing the contracts and MoUs, Mawani aims to achieve complete transformation in the process of operations and logistical support at Saudi ports, in line with initiatives assigned to the Authority within the Saudi Vision 2030 program, and to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub.
     
    As the first contract signed with Globe Group to build an integrated logistics park and a re-export zone at Jeddah Islamic Port over an area of 135,000 m2, in order to provide and employment opportunities and enable national companies specialized in the logistics industry.
     
    While the second contract was signed with PC Marine Services with a total of SAR458 million to cooperate in strengthening food security through Jeddah Islamic Port, by constructing new berths with a design depth of 16 m and a length of 1100 m, while increasing the number of berths from 26 to 31 in the multi-purpose terminal to accommodate large dry bulk vessels, develop infrastructure to receive larger dry bulk carriers and meet the local market demand of grains, as well as securing the Kingdom’s strategic grain reserve by increasing the imported grains.
     
    Whereas mawani also signed a contract with Modern Building Leaders (MBL) in cooperation with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia Ltd, to implement the project of deepening the approach channels, turning basins, waterways, and the southern terminal basin at Jeddah Islamic Port with a total of SAR184 million, which will facilitate receiving large vessels with a capacity of 24,000 TEUs. While Mawani signed another contract with Giza Arabia to implement the security system project at King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu with a total exceeding SAR61 million, which will increase the efficiency of facilities and managing security vulnerabilities by developing the port’s security system according to best global practices.
     
    Meanwhile, Mawani signed a MoU with King Abdulaziz University to implement the best practices in the fields of research, training, and academic affairs related to ports as well as the maritime transport and logistics sector, while aiming to strengthen the cooperation in the fields of occupational health and safety, as well as the Maritime Law and investigations of maritime accidents and injuries, along with protecting the environment from oil leakage and pollution.
     
    In addition, Mawani signed a MoU with the Saudi Accreditation Center to provide accreditation services to the conformity assessment bodies contracting with Mawani, and strengthen the cooperation in the fields of research and exchanging expertise, to further ensure costumer protection as well as general health and safety according to the assessment standards in the Kingdom.
     
    As Mawani also signed a MoU with Tabadul to develop the ports’ new management systems and implement the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies in Saudi ports, in line with the Smart Ports initiative to expand the services provided at the ports and increasing the 46 current services to reach 150 services, in order to achieve the objectives of the digital transformation in the logistics sector.
     
    The Saudi Maritime Congress is held annually in cooperation with Mawani, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia – Bahri, and several strategic founding partners, as it gathers experts within the maritime transport and logistics sector, along with providing a platform for the pioneers within the industry regionally and globally to discuss investment and development, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 which aim to position the Kingdom as global logistics hub.

Другие новости по темам: Mawani  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 29

15:04 Aker Solutions joins to the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative
14:58 Amount of cargo transported via Bosphorus rose 40% since 2005
14:36 Hoegh Autoliners joins First Movers Coalition and commits to using green fuels already by 2030
14:25 Maritime industry unites to call for earmarking of ETS revenues
13:45 Sanmar Shipyards delivers 7th tug to SAAM Towage
13:24 Port of Cork Company launches a new 13.5-hectare container terminal
12:56 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead factory freezer-longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1
12:53 China delivers first VLCC equipped with four rigid sails - The Maritime Executive
12:05 Second ship of Project 03141, Kedon, left Khabarovsk Shipyard for delivery base
11:40 Mawani signs 7 agreements during the Saudi Maritime Congress
11:03 GTT receives AiP from Bureau Veritas for the design of a LNG-fuelled & “NH3 Ready” Very Large Crude Carrier
10:23 Keppel O&M secures repeat newbuild FPSO contract worth US$2.8b from Petrobras
10:10 CPC Marine Terminal handled 382 tankers by mid-September
09:48 Long-term contracted rates fell by 1.1% in September - Xeneta
09:43 State Duma approves the bill on estimation of ship construction costs
09:19 Crude oil futures show moderate decrease after growth at previous session
08:57 MABUX: Upward changes to continue in Global Bunker market on Sep 29

2022 September 28

18:30 Georgia Ports welcomes Nissan to Brunswick
18:01 Containerships increases frequency between Germany and England
17:52 Deferment of conscription for military service during mobilisation requested for those involved in bunkering of ships
17:35 Saipem awarded two new contracts in Ivory Coast worth approximately 1 billion euro overall
17:27 Vitaly Evdokimenko appointed as President of TransContainer
17:06 Crowley awarded contract by U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command
16:39 RF Water Transport Workers’ trade union asks for deferment of conscription for military service
16:24 The Russian Krastvetmets visits SCZONE to establish a new facility in Sokhna zone
15:53 APM Terminals Nordics announces new Managing Director
15:35 Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Aeolus to get a major crane upgrade
15:27 Freezing trawler Kapitan Vdovichenko is on its way to Vladivostok along Northern Sea Route
14:15 Rolls-Royce delivers mtu Hybrid PropulsionPack for mega yacht to be built by Turquoise Yachts
14:00 Rosmorport announced tender for maintenance dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay
13:54 IUMI launches new Masterclass in Cargo Insurance
13:26 LNG sales under Sakhalin 2 project to total 11.4 million tonnes in 2022
13:22 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia bunkering vessel developed by NYK Line
12:53 VARD delivers the second of two ice-strengthened expedition vessels from VARD to Viking
12:25 Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat - Reuters
11:52 Rosmorport announced tender for repair of non-self-propelled dredger Peotr Sablin
11:52 Polaris Shipping trio opts for Nippon Paint Marine hull and hold coatings
11:28 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches second crab catcher for Antey Group
10:35 MSC to develop air cargo solution in response to market demand
10:27 Dry cargo carrier Volgo-Balt 203 to operate on Bronka – Kaliningrad line from October
10:03 State Duma approves in the second reading the bill on estimation of ship construction costs
09:40 RF Research Institute of Fishery and Oceanography announces tender for construction of research ship of Project TSK.550
09:19 Crude oil futures fall as API reports US crude stock growth
08:54 MABUX: Global Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Sep 28

2022 September 27

18:21 Capital Cruising welcomes 100th cruise ship in Scotland this season with the arrival of the Emerald Princess
17:41 AD Ports Group’s SAFEEN Feeders signs long-term charter agreement with Saif Powertec
17:28 MOL signs 'Making Net-Zero Ammonia Possible' proposal from public-private partnership for decarbonization in which a WEF participates
17:18 Three companies conclude strategic partnership aimed at boosting ship fuel efficiency/reducing GHG emissions
16:59 Swedish Maritime Administration sends navigation warnings regarding leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea
16:41 Felixstowe dock workers return to picket lines
16:13 SAFEEN Feeders and Invictus Investment sign strategic agreement to own and operate five dry-bulk vessels under a long-term contract
15:37 S.Korea's Hanwha Group to invest $1.4bln for Daewoo Shipbuilding - BusinessKorea
15:31 Universal bulk carrier Sparta starts operating on Ust-Luga - Kaliningrad line
15:13 Hoglund lands six repeat orders to supply integrated automation and control for VLECs at Jiangnan shipyard
14:24 DDW Offshore AS signs contract for “Skandi Atlantic”
13:59 Rosmorport rejects the only bid for construction of support fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga
13:58 Signol and Clarksons partner with the ambition to reduce carbon emissions in global shipping
12:50 Freeport of Riga Authority to create single platform for digital transformation of multimodal cargo services in Latvia
11:44 Russian Railways offered 20.7-pct discount for container transportation from Far East ports
11:03 Dalian Shipbuilding holds naming ceremony for the vessel ‘T300K-100’