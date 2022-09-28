2022 September 28 17:06

Crowley awarded contract by U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command

Crowley has been awarded a contract for the operation and maintenance of six government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) vessels, a unit of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, according to the company's release.

Crowley Government Solutions will carry out the contract, providing crewing and sustained support to enable rapid deployment of equipment and supplies as needed to aid U.S. military operations in remote regions around the world. Between deployments, the company will ensure extensive maintenance to enhance the vessel’s mission readiness.

The term of the contract is one year with four option years. The contract carries a maximum value of $343.3 million.