2022 September 28 15:53

APM Terminals Nordics announces new Managing Director

Mikael Gutman, current Head of Procurement for APM Terminals, assumes the role of Managing Director effective 1st November, replacing Dennis Olesen, who has been running the Nordics organisation since its creation in 2020, according to the company's release.



Mikael Gutman has been with A.P. Moller - Maersk since 2008, across a range of roles, including Fleet Manager in Maersk Supply Service, Head of Supply Chain Management in Maersk Drilling and global and regional roles in Maersk Procurement, including his most recent assignment as Head of Global Procurement for APM Terminals.



Since APM Terminals Nordics was created in January 2020 by combining APM Terminals Aarhus and Gothenburg into one organisation, it has grown in size and has successfully integrated ALC Terminal in Aarhus and launched a new Kalundborg Container Terminal in Denmark. The Nordics team has also implemented an effective rail strategy in Sweden, securing a second mainliner call in Gothenburg and setting an ambitious decarbonization agenda to reduce CO2 footprint by 80%.



Outgoing Managing Director Dennis Olesen will take a short leave to focus on family over the next months, before returning to focus on strategic and special projects in the short term prior to his next assignment.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals in the global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.