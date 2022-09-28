2022 September 28 14:15

Rolls-Royce delivers mtu Hybrid PropulsionPack for mega yacht to be built by Turquoise Yachts

Rolls-Royce has received an order from Turkish yacht builder Turquoise Yachts to supply an mtu Hybrid PropulsionPack for a newbuilt 76m displacement mega yacht, according to the company's release.

The yacht will be equipped with a Rolls-Royce integrated mtu hybrid propulsion system, comprising two mtu 12-cylinder Series 4000 M65L engines with SCR system, fulfilling the strict IMO III emissions directive. The system also includes two gearboxes, two e-motors and electric cooling systems, two variable speed gensets, a battery system and electrical power management system and the mtu NautIQ Blue Vision NG hybrid automation system which monitors and controls the hybrid propulsion system. The mtu system allows for fully electric operation when necessary, for example for anchoring without exhaust gases and maneuvering in port, helping to protect the climate and offering even more comfort on board. The mtu hybrid system is set to be delivered in 2023, the yacht is to be commissioned in 2025. Turquoise will also build a second yacht with a conventional mtu propulsion system.



The mtu hybrid portfolio offers flexible propulsion solutions for yachts, ferries, tugs and windfarm vessels. The mtu Hybrid PropulsionPacks are offered in a power range from 1,119 kW to 4,300 kW per diesel engine plus 165 kW to 743 kW per electric motor for each drive train. The maximum propulsion power is 10,000 kW per vessel. To ensure the optimum propulsion solution for each type of ship, Rolls-Royce offers a modular hybrid kit with standardized components.

Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems with its mtu solution brand is currently transforming from an engine manufacturer to a provider of integrated sustainable propulsion and energy solutions. With the sustainability programme “Net Zero at Power Systems”, Power Systems is taking concrete steps towards climate-friendly and climate-neutral solutions in all applications. For example, from 2023, the company is releasing its mtu Series 2000 and 4000 engines for sustainable fuels such as e-diesel and HVO (renewable diesel), thus enabling climate-neutral mobility. In addition to the use of sustainable fuels, the company is building on new technologies such as methanol engines and CO2-free fuel cell systems, which could also be used in yachts.