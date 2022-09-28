2022 September 28 11:52

Rosmorport announced tender for repair of non-self-propelled dredger Peotr Sablin

Maximum contract price is RUB 15 million

FSUE Rosmorport has issued an invitation to tender in electronic form to select a contractor out of small and medium-sized business entities on repair of non-self-propelled dredger Peotr Sablin owned by Rosmorport’s Astrakhan Branch.

According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 14,963,253.7.

Bidding deadline – 5 October 2022 with the results to be announced on 12 October 2022.