State Duma approves in the second reading the bill on estimation of ship construction costs

Amendments are to be introduced into the Federal Law “On industrial policy of the Russian Federation”

The State Duma of the Russian Federation has approved in the second reading the draft law aimed at regulation of setting estimated cost of ship construction at the phase of designing ships which are to be financed by the budget resources. The document can be considered in the third reading on 28 September 2022, according to the system supporting legislative activities.

According to the explanatory note to the document, executive authorities are currently entitled to set the initial (max) contract price while setting of estimated cost of ship construction at the phase of designing is not regulated today. Amendments are to be introduced into the Federal Law “On industrial policy of the Russian Federation” dated 31 December 2014 (No 488).

The procedure of setting estimated cost of ship construction established by the Ministry of Industry and Trade is to be approved by the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

