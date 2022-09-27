2022 September 27 13:58

Signol and Clarksons partner with the ambition to reduce carbon emissions in global shipping

Signol has partnered with Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services, as part of its new carbon platform to immediately reduce emissions in the maritime industry, according to Signol's release.

‍

Signol uses existing maritime data, such as noon reports, to nudge mariners into executing more efficient behaviours in the operation of their ship - lowering fuel consumption, operating costs and emissions almost immediately.

‍

Signol’s personalised app and communication services will offer a unique way of helping to achieve that goal. Signol primes mariners to be more mindful of the CO2 impact of their decisions and actions, such as optimising trim and draft, speed, port turnaround time, autopilot settings and route optimisation.

‍

The Clarksons Green Transition service is already available to Clarksons’ clients. With assistance from Carbon Brokers, their clients can opt for a strategic approach to reducing carbon emissions, match the IMO regulations, and secure progressive decarbonisation pathways. Signol is now listed among the Clarksons’ trusted technological solutions and has geared up for partnering with shipping companies that want to address carbon reduction straightaway as part of their decarbonisation roadmap.

‍

Signol is a software platform, that provides personalized feedback through multiple communication channels, as well as data analysis for managers.