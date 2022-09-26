2022 September 26 17:13

TotalEnergies selected as QatarEnergy’s first partner in the North Field South LNG project

Following its selection as the first partner for the 32 million ton per annum (Mtpa) North Field East (NFE) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, TotalEnergies has again been selected as the first international partner in the 16 Mtpa North Field South (NFS) LNG project, according to the company's release.

Pursuant to the agreement, TotalEnergies will obtain a 9.375% participating interest in the NFS project – out of a total 25% interest available for international partners – while the national company QatarEnergy will hold the remaining 75%.

Through its combined participating interests in NFE (6.25%) and NFS, TotalEnergies will add 3.5 Mtpa of LNG production to its growing worldwide LNG portfolio by 2028, in line with the company’s objective to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to 50% by 2030.



Together, NFE and NFS form the wider North Field Expansion project to increase LNG production from the North Field, adding 48 Mtpa to Qatar’s export capacity and bringing it to 126 Mtpa by 2028. The upstream part of the project will develop the southern area of the North Field with five platforms, 50 wells and gas pipelines to the onshore processing plant. Downstream, there will be two 8 Mtpa liquefaction trains. NFS will benefit from significant synergies with NFE, making it one of the most cost-competitive LNG projects worldwide.

Just like NFE, NFS will apply the highest standards to reduce its GHG emissions intensity. Native CO2 from natural gas production will be captured and sequestered, and the plant will be connected to Qatar’s electrical grid, which will supply it with a growing portion of renewable electricity – in line with Qatar’s climate ambitions – thanks to the 800 MW Al Kharsaah solar power plant project, in which TotalEnergies is a partner, and QatarEnergy’s new solar power plant currently under construction in Ras Laffan with TotalEnergies’ support.

TotalEnergies is the world’s third-largest low-carbon LNG company, with a global market share of around 10% and a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mt/y by 2025 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies.



