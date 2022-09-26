2022 September 26 12:24

Austal Philippines launches the largest ferry constructed by an Austal Shipyard

Austal Philippines has successfully launched the 115-metre, high speed vehicle-passenger ferry Express 5, for Molslinjen of Denmark, utilising a new vessel transportation system designed by Austal, according to the company's release.

The ‘Auto Express 115’ high-speed catamaran ferry is the largest ferry (by volume) constructed by an Austal shipyard and was securely transported onto Austal Philippines’ floating dock by a new, rail-based system called ‘ANTS’, featuring self-drive trollies with variable geometry to suit any hull configuration.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the successful launch of the Company’s largest commercial ferry build, utilising Austal’s new ‘ANTS’ vessel transportation system, demonstrated both capability and innovation.



Express 5 has the capacity for 1,610 passengers, space for 450 cars (or 617 lane metres for trucks plus 257 cars) over 2 vehicle decks and an operating service speed of 37 knots. It is powered by an LNG-capable, medium-speed power plant that offers a powerful yet economic and environmentally friendly solution. On board, passengers will enjoy leather appointed reclining seats with USB ports, Wi-Fi, a full bistro and bar(s), a children’s play area and multiple audio-visual screens.

The sleek looking 115-metre catamaran was designed by the same Austal Australia team who developed the original, signature raked-bow hull for Molslinjen’s Express 4 (delivered in 2019); and includes Austal’s proprietary Motion Control and MARINELINK-Smart systems that help deliver a smoother journey for passengers and crew and a more efficient, better performing, ‘smart’ ship for operators.

Following final fit-out of the vessel alongside at Austal Philippines, Express 5 is scheduled for delivery early in the first quarter of CY2023.