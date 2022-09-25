  • Home
  Companies from Riba-roja confirm the urgency of the new north container terminal at the Port of Valencia
  2022 September 25

    Companies from Riba-roja confirm the urgency of the new north container terminal at the Port of Valencia

    The Asociación Empresarial Polígonos Riba-roja A-3 (Rib A3) has organised a networking event with Valenciaport

    Half a hundred companies from Riba-roja took part in a guided tour of the Port of Valencia led by the president of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Aurelio Martínez, in a networking event organised by the Riba-roja A-3 Business Association (Rib A3) in which the support of the business sector and the Riba-roja City Council for the expansion plans being developed by the Valencian port was confirmed.

    During the visit, the president of the PAV described the activity figures of the Port of Valencia, the most important in terms of traffic and commercial connections in Spain and the Mediterranean, and the fourth in Europe, and reiterated the urgency of the container terminal planned for the inland waters of the northern extension of the Port of Valencia to provide service to the commercial lines already operating in the area and to attract millions of euros in investment to the city.

    Shipping lines and a port with transoceanic connectivity which, as a whole, work to ensure that Valencian exporting companies have the best service and agility to move their goods, and which has been decisive in reaching international markets which have enabled numerous companies to be saved which, in previous crises, were unable to find the expected outlets for their products in nearby markets.

    Both the companies and the Riba-roja Town Council have supported this infrastructure, which would give a boost to the economic activity of the municipality and its industrial areas, one of the main logistics hubs in the Valencia Region and the most important in the province of Valencia.

    In addition to the urgent need to set up the new northern container terminal, the businessmen also spoke with the President of the Port Authority about the future ZAL, the cost of freight, the situation of transnational trade as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the conflict with Algeria.

    Joint projects

    The meeting also served to put common projects on the table, such as the proposal for an intermodal freight station in the Riba-roja area, a project which has been under consideration by the Port and the local council since a year ago, when Rafael Milla, owner of Grupo Raminatrans, put forward the proposal in another meeting with Aurelio Martínez organised by Rib A3.

    In this regard, Riba-roja Town Council has informed Rib A3 that it is awaiting the flooding study of the Sargueta and Pozalet areas to assess the possible use of the land and whether it could accommodate the necessary infrastructure for the proposed railway connection with the Port.

    The manager of Rib A3, Romina Moya, wanted to thank the associated companies of the entity for their involvement and support in this type of event whose main objective is to bring together the voices and needs of companies and find common ground with the administration and entities involved in their economic activity such as the City Council of Riba-roja or the Port Authority of Valencia.

