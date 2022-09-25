2022 September 25 12:33

DNV signs MOU with SIT to promote maritime decarbonization and digitalization

Credit: DNV





DNV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to explore opportunities to advance net-zero ambitions in Singapore’s maritime sector and actively support the new generation workforce.



As part of the three-year partnership, DNV Maritime Decarbonization & Autonomy Regional Centre of Excellence will help spearhead multiple Research & Development (R&D) and educational initiatives in collaboration with SIT’s Sustainable Maritime Engineering Strategic Translational Research Programme.



The partners have agreed to cooperate on:

development of ship and system designs using simulation-based approaches;

joint industry applied research projects with entities in the Singapore maritime ecosystem within the areas of decarbonization & digitalization;

a deeper and wider knowledge exchange between the two.

“This MOU represents a new level of collaboration with SIT, and the beginning of a partnership focused on innovation, education and cooperation that will help accelerate the maritime industry’s sustainable transition goals,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South-East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.



The MOU will enable DNV to support SIT and other maritime entities in Singapore to use DNV’s Simulation Trust Centre for educational and R&D purposes. Research collaborations between DNV and SIT will focus on advancing zero-emission and autonomous ships; shore remote control and simulation centres; shore charging and future fuel bunkering infrastructure.



Under the agreement, DNV intends to transfer knowledge in maritime decarbonization and digitalization to SIT to develop industry postgraduate programmes. The collaboration brings together the university’s applied learning pedagogy and DNV’s Simulation Trust Centre to conduct lessons on optimizing ships, and system design for advanced hydrodynamics, energy management system, emission control, and system safety. Students will also gain opportunities to collaborate with DNV on capstone projects in novel maritime technology applications, perform their Integrated Work Study Programme at DNV, and co-organize student competitions.



DNV Maritime Decarbonization & Autonomy Regional Centre of Excellence in Singapore focuses on maritime digitalization, decarbonization and port capabilities in support of South-East Asia’s transition to a smart and sustainable future.



Set up in 2021 with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board, the regional Centre of Excellence offers a knowledge-sharing forum for industry roundtables and seminars to engage with all stakeholders on maritime green transition trends, such as LNG, Marine Battery, and Hydrogen/Ammonia as fuel.



The centre also conducts joint industry projects, co-funded by DNV, and supports the sector with tailor-made consultancy projects.



Dr. Shahrin Osman, Director of DNV Maritime Decarbonization & Autonomy Regional Centre of Excellence, said: “Singapore is a global maritime hub which supports the test-bedding of innovative solutions. It is paramount that we engage both Institutes of Higher Learning as well as industry stakeholders to ensure that R&D efforts and investments are supporting the maritime transformation, and we are proud to lead the change with SIT.”



Prof John Thong, Deputy President (Academic) & Provost, SIT, said: “Our collaboration with DNV offers valuable opportunities for SIT to intensify R&D that will help boost Singapore as a leading and sustainable maritime hub by leveraging new technologies and innovation. Additionally, the close academia-industry partnership will enhance authentic learning for our students and contribute towards capability building in the local maritime industry and across its ecosystem. SIT is delighted to partner with DNV in this endeavour.”