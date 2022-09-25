  • Home
  • News
  • DNV signs MOU with SIT to promote maritime decarbonization and digitalization
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 25 12:33

    DNV signs MOU with SIT to promote maritime decarbonization and digitalization

    Credit: DNV
    Partners to collaborate on knowledge exchange and research initiatives to further advance the industry’s ‘2D’ efforts in the Singapore maritime ecosystem.

    DNV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to explore opportunities to advance net-zero ambitions in Singapore’s maritime sector and actively support the new generation workforce.

    As part of the three-year partnership, DNV Maritime Decarbonization & Autonomy Regional Centre of Excellence will help spearhead multiple Research & Development (R&D) and educational initiatives in collaboration with SIT’s Sustainable Maritime Engineering Strategic Translational Research Programme.

    The partners have agreed to cooperate on:

    • development of ship and system designs using simulation-based approaches;
    • joint industry applied research projects with entities in the Singapore maritime ecosystem within the areas of decarbonization & digitalization;
    • a deeper and wider knowledge exchange between the two.

    “This MOU represents a new level of collaboration with SIT, and the beginning of a partnership focused on innovation, education and cooperation that will help accelerate the maritime industry’s sustainable transition goals,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South-East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.

    The MOU will enable DNV to support SIT and other maritime entities in Singapore to use DNV’s Simulation Trust Centre for educational and R&D purposes. Research collaborations between DNV and SIT will focus on advancing zero-emission and autonomous ships; shore remote control and simulation centres; shore charging and future fuel bunkering infrastructure.

    Under the agreement, DNV intends to transfer knowledge in maritime decarbonization and digitalization to SIT to develop industry postgraduate programmes. The collaboration brings together the university’s applied learning pedagogy and DNV’s Simulation Trust Centre to conduct lessons on optimizing ships, and system design for advanced hydrodynamics, energy management system, emission control, and system safety. Students will also gain opportunities to collaborate with DNV on capstone projects in novel maritime technology applications, perform their Integrated Work Study Programme at DNV, and co-organize student competitions.

    DNV Maritime Decarbonization & Autonomy Regional Centre of Excellence in Singapore focuses on maritime digitalization, decarbonization and port capabilities in support of South-East Asia’s transition to a smart and sustainable future.

    Set up in 2021 with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board, the regional Centre of Excellence offers a knowledge-sharing forum for industry roundtables and seminars to engage with all stakeholders on maritime green transition trends, such as LNG, Marine Battery, and Hydrogen/Ammonia as fuel.

    The centre also conducts joint industry projects, co-funded by DNV, and supports the sector with tailor-made consultancy projects.

    Dr. Shahrin Osman, Director of DNV Maritime Decarbonization & Autonomy Regional Centre of Excellence, said: “Singapore is a global maritime hub which supports the test-bedding of innovative solutions. It is paramount that we engage both Institutes of Higher Learning as well as industry stakeholders to ensure that R&D efforts and investments are supporting the maritime transformation, and we are proud to lead the change with SIT.”

    Prof John Thong, Deputy President (Academic) & Provost, SIT, said: “Our collaboration with DNV offers valuable opportunities for SIT to intensify R&D that will help boost Singapore as a leading and sustainable maritime hub by leveraging new technologies and innovation. Additionally, the close academia-industry partnership will enhance authentic learning for our students and contribute towards capability building in the local maritime industry and across its ecosystem. SIT is delighted to partner with DNV in this endeavour.”

Другие новости по темам: DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 25

15:49 Companies from Riba-roja confirm the urgency of the new north container terminal at the Port of Valencia
13:27 Palantir Technologies and HHI Group grow partnership to +$45M with expansion into shipbuilding
12:33 DNV signs MOU with SIT to promote maritime decarbonization and digitalization
10:21 Gasunie raises the SDG flag

2022 September 24

15:03 Australia leads SAR exercises in the Indian Ocean
13:19 17 MOL Group-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard
12:33 Sea-LNG response to UCL report exploring methods for understanding stranded value: case study on LNG capable ships
10:38 coZEV unites 19 global brands for 2040 zero-carbon ocean shipping ambition

2022 September 23

18:30 Bergen welcomes 236 cruise ships and 300 000 passengers this season
18:07 Hurtigruten Norway launches its first hybrid ship, part of a EUR100 million green upgrade
17:34 Carbon Ridge secures $6 million investment
17:26 The National Fund of Greece receives two offers for the acquisition of 67% of two ports
17:04 Greek tanker hit by fire after leaving port of Ust-Luga - TradeWinds
16:40 Equinor and Poland’s PGNiG agree long term gas sales contract
16:26 MAN Energy Solutions aims to halve own CO2 emissions by 2030
15:59 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC to build and upgrade docks for ship repair
15:51 Port of Antwerp-Bruges first port to introduce GDP certificate for distribution of pharmaceuticals
14:53 Hafnia enters into agreement with F-Drones
14:40 Russia’s first LNG bunkering operation held in the port of Ust-Luga
14:23 ADNOC and TAQA close a $3.8 billion strategic project to power and significantly decarbonize offshore production operations
14:03 CMA CGM orders seven new biogas-powered ships to serve the French West Indies
13:43 Green shipping corridors highlight how shipping to drive the energy transition, says ABS Chairman
13:13 Maersk Drilling secures four-well contract offshore Denmark
12:54 The number of ships ensuring transport communication with Kaliningrad Region to grow from 8 to 12
12:31 Spot rates from the Far East to US West Coast collapsed by 46.3% over last 12 weeks - Xeneta
12:12 Rosmorport announced tender for development of modernization project for Kapitan Dranitsin and Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreakers
12:01 Furetank orders vessel 14 and 15 in the climate friendly Vinga series
11:43 Port of Argentia and Torrent Capital establish joint venture focused on port infrastructure
11:13 U.N. calls for unblocking Russian fertilizer exports to avoid food crisis
10:28 Kongsberg Digital delivers DP simulators to MOL Marine & Engineering for MOL Dynamic Positioning training center in Tokyo, Japan
09:58 Tripartite subsea energy MoU signed between Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy and Verlume
09:19 Crude oil futures are slightly down after rising at the previous session
09:02 MABUX: Bunker indices to turn into upward trend on Sep 23

2022 September 22

20:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 38, 2022
18:06 Hexicon appoints Mingyang Smart Energy as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator supplier for the floating wind project in the UK
17:55 Vladivostok Fish Terminal to acquire its own fleet of reefer containers
17:36 Semco Maritime, Inocean and ISC Consulting Engineers join forces
17:20 Seroglazka Terminal to complete construction of 280-meter long birth in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by November 2023
17:06 Nexans to supply Orsted – Eversource offshore wind project serving Connecticut and Rhode Island states
16:43 Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarking
16:26 Electrifying the European ferry fleet will reduce emissions with 50 %
15:46 DP World starts work on new speculative warehouse at London Gateway
15:29 Seaborne delivery of Chinese cargo to Vladivostok rose 1.5 times in 8M’22
15:07 ASCO renovates the largest barge of the Caspian Sea
14:25 Steerprop wins first contract for the new Steerprop T propulsion units with Turkish Med Marine Shipyard
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects expansion of remote survey practice
13:46 Murmansk terminals and berths should be developed to use NSR as alternative for transportation of fish products – expert
13:22 Heylen wins mega deal for logistics site in North Sea Port
13:02 IUMI appoints new President and Executive Committee
12:30 RF Government to consider investment in authorised capital of GTLK
12:17 Finnlines named Eco-class vessel MS Finneco II
12:02 Russia needs 50-70 new reefer ships over decade for delivery of the catch from the fishing area - expert
11:39 Rolls-Royce releases mtu rail engines for sustainable fuels
11:13 Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for drillship with TotalEnergies
10:54 Ruscon expands own maritime multimodal service in North Africa and Middle East
10:18 CyberLogitec implements automated vessel stowage planning solution 'OPUS Stowage Prime' in Namsung Shipping
09:59 Construction of ships under Phase 2 of investment quotas programme can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus
09:46 Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
09:18 Crude oil futures rise after a decline at the previous session
09:16 MABUX: Downward changes to prevail in Global Bunker market on Sep 22