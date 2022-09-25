2022 September 25 10:21

Gasunie raises the SDG flag

On 23 September 2022, Gasunie CEO Han Fennema will hoist the SDG flag in the mast at its headquarters. The flag action is an initiative of SDG-Netherlands; the movement of everyone contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Netherlands.



Gasunie is joining the action because the SDGs form the basis of the Gasunie Green Deals. In doing so, Gasunie contributes to the goal of making the world a better place by 2030, in a way that suits the company's business operations.



Han Fennema: 'Dozens of companies, municipalities, schools, embassies and organisations are joining this action today. With this, we show the world that we hold issues such as climate action, biodiversity and fair work in high regard.'



The SDG flag flies today only and is made of sustainable cloth made from 100% recycled PET bottles.