2022 September 23 17:26

The National Fund of Greece receives two offers for the acquisition of 67% of two ports

The National Fund of Greece received two offers for the acquisition of 67% of the share capital of the Alexandroupolis Port Authority, for the acquisition of 67% of the share capital of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority, according to HRADF's release.

The assessment of the offers in accordance with the terms specified in the Request for Proposals will commence immediately. The financial offers of investors who meet the terms of the tender will be unsealed at a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fund.