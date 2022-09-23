2022 September 23 17:04

Greek tanker hit by fire after leaving port of Ust-Luga - TradeWinds

A Greek aframax/LR2 tanker suffered an interrupted journey after a fire broke out on board after leaving Russia, according to TradeWinds.

Finnish and Estonian rescue officials reported the 108,000-dwt Alexia (built 2009) was hit by the blaze on Thursday, about 18 km south of the Finnish peninsula of Porkkala.



According to the Helsinki Sea Rescue Command Centre, the crew has been able to extinguish the flames.

Tago Trei, chief of operations at the Police and Border Guard Board in Estonia, confirmed the fire was out but said officials were still checking to ensure there was no further danger.



Estonia was taking the lead in the rescue operation. Some reports suggested the ship had lost power, but Greek operator Centrofin said the blaze broke out in a cabin and the ship would shortly resume its journey.

The 250-metre vessel had left the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga on 21 September. The ship was heading for Istanbul in Turkey and was due to arrive on 6 October. The Alexia has protection and indemnity insurance through North of England Club. VeselsValue assesses the tanker as worth $36m. The ship has never failed a port-state-control inspection.



At its most recent inspection in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in June, there was a fault relating to safety lights and sound signals.