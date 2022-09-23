2022 September 23 18:30

Bergen welcomes 236 cruise ships and 300 000 passengers this season

So far this season, Bergen has welcomed 236 cruise ships and some 300 000 passengers. This is almost on par with the peak year of 2019, and indicates that the cruise traffic has recovered after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company's release.

"During the busy months of June, July, and August, we had an impressive 139 port calls bringing in some 200 000 visitors. Another 50 calls are due before the season ends", says Cruise Coordinator Frode Sagmo at Port of Bergen.

The number of turnaround calls this season has risen and now stands at 45, which is an increase of 14 compared with 2019. A turnaround call means that a cruise starts or finishes in Bergen.

This year has seen the introduction of shore power for cruise ships. Completed in 2020, the shore power infrastructure in Bergen is Europe’s largest of its kind and allows for three vessels to connect simultaneously. 2022 has been a test year, both for the vessels and for Plug Bergen who owns and operates the shore power facilities at Port of Bergen.



