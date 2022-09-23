2022 September 23 12:12

Rosmorport announced tender for development of modernization project for Kapitan Dranitsin and Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreakers

Image source: Rosmorport

Rosmorport has announced a tender to select a company for a contract on development of a project for modernization of the Kapitan Dranitsin and Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreakers, according to the official portal for public procurement.

Maximum starting price of the contract is RUB 98 million with the bidding deadline set on 4 October 2022. The results are to be announced on 14 October 2022.