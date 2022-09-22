2022 September 22 17:55

Vladivostok Fish Terminal to acquire its own fleet of reefer containers

The first batch of containers will come from China in November 2022

Vladivostok Fish Terminal has made a decision to acquire its own fleet of reefer containers, Anton Ryzhov, head of the Company’s Forwarding Department, said at the roundtable meeting ‘Practical issues for the fish ports activity: state ownership, private investment, and new logistics’ held as part of the 5th Global Fishery Forum in Saint-Petersburg.

The container will be purchased in the framework of the company’s intermodal service development. “The first batch will come in November 2022. It will number 10 reefer containers. The contract has been signed and paid. We expect the delivery from China in November,” said Anton Ryzhov.

With Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and other operators having left Russia, deficit of containers in the country can reach about 300,000 TEU, Aleksandr Isurin, President of PJSC TransContainer, said earlier on the sidelines of TransRussia conference. Taking into account the industry support measures, the shortage forecast has reduced to 77 thousand units.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.

In 2021, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 507 thousand tonnes of fish cargo including 181 thousand tonnes of containerized cargo. Exports totaled 114 thousand tonnes of fish products in containers.

