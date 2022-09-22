  • Home
  • News
  • Hexicon appoints Mingyang Smart Energy as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator supplier for the floating wind project in the UK
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 22 18:06

    Hexicon appoints Mingyang Smart Energy as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator supplier for the floating wind project in the UK

    The TwinHub project is the first offshore wind project in the Celtic Sea, and the first floating wind project to receive a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the UK. Hexicon appoints Mingyang as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) supplier and awards Mingyang the WTG Front End Engineering & Design (FEED) contract for the project, according to the company's release.

    The TwinHub project secured a CfD for 15-years of revenue support from the UK Government’s Allocation Round 4 (AR4) in July, and the 32MW project is expected to be commissioned and exporting clean power between 2025 and 2027.
     
    The TwinHub project will use Hexicon’s TwinWind floating foundation technology which will allow two of Mingyang’s MySE 8.0-180 WTGs to be placed on a single foundation, enabling more energy to be generated in a given sea area whilst reducing the environmental impact compared with a single foundation. TwinHub’s successful AR4 CfD bid fully leveraged the advantages of Hexicon’s patented technology, while benefiting from the site’s pre-existing electrical export infrastructure on the seabed and onshore.

    Additionally, the long-term strategic interests of Hexicon and its supply chain partners in the Celtic Sea, and the broader UK offshore market, contributed significantly to TwinHub’s ability to submit a very competitive CfD bid.
     
    The TwinHub project is also an important steppingstone that will encourage innovation and cost reductions in the offshore wind sector, contributing towards the UK Government’s target to deploy 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030. However, to maximise the economic opportunities of more clean and secure renewable energy, continued UK Government support to the emerging sector is essential.

    The TwinHub project is working with the local supply chain and looking to act as a catalyst for bringing the economic benefits of floating offshore wind to the region, including Falmouth Port, which has a potential to play an important role in the project’s development, integration of Mingyang’s WTGs onto Hexicon’s floating foundation and ongoing operation and maintenance services of the TwinHub wind farm.
     
    The TwinHub demonstrator project will be deployed within the Wave Hub demonstration site, approximately 16m off the coast of Hayle in Cornwall, UK. It will connect to existing subsea cable which runs from the site to an onshore substation in Hayle, making full use of the legacy infrastructure on the site. The offshore site will host two floating offshore wind platforms, each with two turbines.

    Water depth ranges from 50 – 60 m, so the platforms will be anchored to the seabed with a single point mooring using what is known as the catenary anchor system. The total installed capacity will be a maximum of 32MW, which is enough to power approximately 45,000 homes.

    Incorporated in 2006, Mingyang Smart Energy Group Limited (“Mingyang”) is a world-leading high-end wind technology manufacturer and integrated renewable energy solutions provider across the wind, photovoltaic, energy storage and hydrogen sectors. Headquartered in Zhongshan, Guangdong, China, Mingyang operates globally across Asia, Europe and South America through regional business centers in Germany, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, and Brazil. Together with customers, Mingyang’s more than 10,000 employees are dedicated to innovating for the clean energy future that benefits the world and drives global decarbonisation. Mingyang is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

    Hexicon is a project developer and technology provider in the emerging sector of offshore floating wind. As a project developer, Hexicon develops projects, partnering with regional experts. As a technology provider, Hexicon provides its patented floating wind design – TwinWind™ – which consists of one foundation with dual turbines. The innovative twin turbine design enables more turbines per sea area, which increases the energy yield and reduces the environmental impact. The company operates in several markets across Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

Другие новости по темам: offshore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 22

20:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 38, 2022
18:06 Hexicon appoints Mingyang Smart Energy as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator supplier for the floating wind project in the UK
17:55 Vladivostok Fish Terminal to acquire its own fleet of reefer containers
17:36 Semco Maritime, Inocean and ISC Consulting Engineers join forces
17:20 Seroglazka Terminal to complete construction of 280-meter long birth in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by November 2023
17:06 Nexans to supply Orsted – Eversource offshore wind project serving Connecticut and Rhode Island states
16:43 Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarking
16:26 Electrifying the European ferry fleet will reduce emissions with 50 %
15:46 DP World starts work on new speculative warehouse at London Gateway
15:29 Seaborne delivery of Chinese cargo to Vladivostok rose 1.5 times in 8M’22
15:07 ASCO renovates the largest barge of the Caspian Sea
14:25 Steerprop wins first contract for the new Steerprop T propulsion units with Turkish Med Marine Shipyard
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects expansion of remote survey practice
13:46 Murmansk terminals and berths should be developed to use NSR as alternative for transportation of fish products – expert
13:22 Heylen wins mega deal for logistics site in North Sea Port
13:02 IUMI appoints new President and Executive Committee
12:30 RF Government to consider investment in authorised capital of GTLK
12:17 Finnlines named Eco-class vessel MS Finneco II
12:02 Russia needs 50-70 new reefer ships over decade for delivery of the catch from the fishing area - expert
11:39 Rolls-Royce releases mtu rail engines for sustainable fuels
11:13 Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for drillship with TotalEnergies
10:54 Ruscon expands own maritime multimodal service in North Africa and Middle East
10:18 CyberLogitec implements automated vessel stowage planning solution 'OPUS Stowage Prime' in Namsung Shipping
09:59 Construction of ships under Phase 2 of investment quotas programme can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus
09:46 Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
09:18 Crude oil futures rise after a decline at the previous session
09:16 MABUX: Downward changes to prevail in Global Bunker market on Sep 22

2022 September 21

18:37 Eni UK applies for carbon storage license for the Hewett depleted field in the UK Southern North Sea
18:07 Allseas wins contact for major gas pipeline in Mexico
17:55 TransContainer to provide container ship for cargo transportation between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad
17:22 Hoglund to deliver Integrated Automation System for Seaspan newbuilds at CIMC SOE shipyard
16:54 Green NortH2 Energy, Meriaura and Wartsila cooperate to build a cargo vessel that runs on green ammonia
16:33 MES-M completes hydrogen fuel cell power pack for Transtainer
16:08 Port of Mariupol to become fully operational by 2023 - DPR
16:02 Business Finland grants EUR 1,596,000 funding for a joint project to develop a “green corridor” between Turku and Stockholm
15:29 Sberbank to additionally provide $1 billion to finance completion of ships being built under Phase 1 of investment quotas programme
14:41 RF Transport Ministry extends validity of seafarers’ documents until the end of 2022
14:13 Amogy and Trafigura to research ammonia cracking technology as a facilitator to global hydrogen supply chains
13:06 AK&M Rating Agency reaffirmed Sakhalin Energy with the highest sustainability reporting rating
13:04 DFDS deploys Wartsila’s SPECS technology onboard Selandia Seaways for enhanced safety and efficiency of its operations
12:43 Yang Ming’s 14th containership ’YM Trillion’ named and delivered
12:24 Universal Transport and Gruber Logistics to create a new European market leader in heavy- and specialized transport
11:58 IUMI reports rising cargo insurance premiums
11:28 Cosco Shipping completes construction of world’s largest gas processing FPSO platform
11:01 Government of Germany acquires 99% stake in Uniper
10:41 MacGregor to supply container lashing systems for twelve Hapag-Lloyd´s 23,500+ TEU series container vessels
09:24 Crude oil futures show slight growth on prospects of demand decrease
09:11 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker market on Sep 21

2022 September 20

18:37 Tufton Oceanic Assets acquire two product tankers for $73.0 mln
18:06 Garmin adds eight marine companies to its OneHelm roster
17:55 Rosmorport to resume construction of fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga this September
17:43 Port of Rotterdam Authority announces the contract for the construction of a new pipeline strip along the Moezelweg to Swietelsky Rail Benelux B.V.
17:24 RF Ministry of Finance backs setting zero VAT for ship repair companies if their entire profit is spent for development
17:06 China Classification Society announces delivery of newbuilding LNG bunker vessel “XIN AO PU TUO HAO”
16:41 Jörg Stratmann appointed as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker appointed as CFO
16:23 EFIP-ESPO issue joint statement on low water levels
16:23 USC set to deploy its underloaded facilities for repair of civil ships
16:05 Shanghai Containerized Freight Index down 9.7 percent to 2,312.65 - BusinessKorea
15:14 Marco Polo Marine to build, own and operate commissioning service operation vessel
14:47 Fishery Shipowners Association estimates demand for investments in ship repair facilities at RUB 20 billion