2022 September 22 09:59

Construction of ships under Phase 2 of investment quotas programme can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus

The designs are to be determined nu the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Rosrybolovstvo

Construction of ships under investment quotas programme Phase 2 can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, as saying at the Global Fishery Forum plenary session ‘Smart fishing: research, catching, processing’ in Saint-Petersburg.



“We should determine the designs together with you (Rosrybolovstvo - Ed.). Private companies have them. There are design bureaus which came to show them,” Victor Yevtukhov said when answering the question of Ilya Shestakov, head of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), concerning determination of designs for newbuildings.



When speaking about local production of ship engines he said that Russia would not produce engines for large ships (of 7 MW) in the near time. Therefore the Ministry of Industry and Trade continues cooperation with technological partners, mostly Chinese ones.



“Transmashholding is only able to offer equipment of 6.5 MW. We will work together with our technological partners, first of all with China. We are cooperating with it in the segment of engines,” he said.

Among the speakers of the plenary session was Alfred Tulinius who established Nautic Rus LLC, a domestic design company. Severnaya Verf shipyard is building a series of trawlers designed by Nautic Rus and intended for Norebo Group.