2022 September 20 14:45

Maersk Product Tankers names Claus Gronborg new CEO

Claus Gronborg has been appointed CEO of Maersk Product Tankers – one of the largest product tanker owners in the world, according to the company's release.

Gronborg takes over the leadership of Maersk Product Tankers on October 1 from Christian M. Ingerslev. Gronborg will remain Chief Investment Officer of Maersk Tankers and a member of the executive team.

Ingerslev will continue as CEO of Maersk Tankers and become a member of the Maersk Product Tankers board of directors.

As CEO of Maersk Product Tankers, Gronborg will be responsible for delivering the company’s fleet strategy, which has vessel safety, reliability and efficiency at its core, and optimising value for owners A.P. Moller Holding and Mitsui & Co.

The Maersk Product Tankers fleet consists of 52 vessels and is commercially managed by Maersk Tankers, while Synergy Group undertakes the technical management. The three parties work together to ensure that vessels are deployed and operated optimally to boost economic and environmental performance.

For the past three years, Claus Gronborg has been managing the Maersk Product Tankers fleet. Previously, he held executive positions, including Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of Business Development, at Maersk Tankers.

Gronborg holds a bachelor’s degree in Chinese from Beijing Language and Culture University and an Executive MBA from Columbia Business School/London Business School.

Maersk Product Tankers is a tanker owner with 52 tanker vessels, which carry energy products worldwide for large energy companies and trading houses. The company is owned by A.P. Møller Holding A/S and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.