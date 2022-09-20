2022 September 20 09:35

Sanmar Shipyards and IGUS join forces to build the simplest and most compact shore electric bunkering system

Sanmar Shipyards has joined forces with IGUS, the world’s largest energy chain systems manufacturer, to develop and build a new compact ‘electric bunkering’ system that can supply various vessel types with onshore power, according to the company's release.

By joining forces and expertise, the two companies have designed and built a simple to operate compact quayside Shore Power Dispenser System, which can be operated by just one crew member.

The modular design allows an extension of the dispenser system to provide higher charging power capacities easily. Each cable dispenser module can handle 500A current capacity (up to 1000V AC).

For Sanmar, as a Turkish shipyard and tugboat operator, the cooperation with Igus enables it to offer a charging infrastructure for the ports and is part of its mission to lead the tug and workboat industry’s efforts towards an environmentally friendly, sustainable, low- and zero-emission future.

Sanmar is already working in collaboration with Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and battery energy storage provider Corvus Energy to build and develop the ground-breaking ElectRA range of electric tugboats – five vessels ranging from 19m to 28m in length and up to 70 tonnes of bollard pull.

The cable management system, combines standard components and is operated with a radio remote control so there is no need for additional personnel shore side to operate it. Connection and disconnection require only a few minutes.

The two project partners are also sharing their experiences for the automated connection system which will be required if there is only a short period available for charging.