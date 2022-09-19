2022 September 19 18:37

DBJ and ClassNK establishes “Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance”

Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) and ClassNK established "Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance (Program)" to support the maritime industry's transition toward decarbonization, according to ClassNK's release.

As tightened environmental regulations and the future introduction of carbon pricing are expected in the maritime industry, DBJ and ClassNK have anticipated an increasing need for a system to reasonably evaluate the asset value of environmentally friendly ships and to combine them with investment and financing, and brought together each knowledge and expertise.

Under the established Program, ClassNK evaluates ships based on a comprehensive scoring model jointly developed by DBJ from the perspective of "decarbonization, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness," and DBJ provides investment and financing.



Kumiai is a Japanese shipowner based in Singapore and has been taking progressive steps toward the transition to decarbonization, such as placing orders for LPG dual-fueled LPG carriers ahead of other industry players. The ship is a state-of-the-art LPG dual-fueled large LPG carrier built at Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and delivered to Kumiai in June 2022.



Through the expansion of the Program, DBJ and ClassNK will support shipping companies’ efforts to contribute to the transition toward decarbonization and work together to accelerate the transition toward decarbonization in the entire maritime industry.



ClassNK is a non-profit, third-party certification body that conducts surveys, certifications, rule development as well as research and development with a mission to contribute to the safety of life and property at sea and the protection of the marine environment.



