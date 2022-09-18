2022 September 18 11:34

Jack-up installation vessel Voltaire hit by typhoon Muifa

During the night of 14 to 15 September 2022 the shipyard, where jack-up installation vessel Voltaire is being built, was hit by typhoon Muifa in China.



The eye of the typhoon passed over the shipyard, causing the vessel to come loose from its moorings.



Fortunately, no one was injured. Voltaire is now safely moored back in the shipyard and first sight assessments show limited damage to certain parts of the crane and the helideck. Further assessments are ongoing.