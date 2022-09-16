2022 September 16 14:34

CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America

CMA CGM to improve the schedule reliability of its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America, a 9th vessel will be added into the service, with effect from November 15th, 2022 ex Antwerp, according to the company's release.

At the same time, the southbound call in Tanger will be reinstated, allowing a smooth transfer of cargoes from North Europe to ports served on Med service SIRIUS calling in Salvador, Rio Grande, Itajai & Itapoa.

The new rotation of SAFRAN will be as follows: London, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Tanger, Santos, Paranagua, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Paranagua, Santos, Tanger, London.