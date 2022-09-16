2022 September 16 11:30

Port of San Diego accepts $2.7 mln grant from Air Pollution Control District

Port of San Diego accepted an approximately $2.7 million grant from the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD), which provides incentive funding to support clean technology investments, especially in underserved communities, according to the company's release.

The grant will partially fund electrical upgrades to power two new all-electric mobile harbor cranes that will help improve public health and reduce diesel particulates. The cranes will be the first of their kind in North America when they begin operating at the Port’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal (TAMT) in summer 2023.



The funding is made possible through California Climate Investments and the Community Air Protection Program (CAPP). California Climate Investments is a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities. CAPP was established under Assembly Bill (AB) 617 to improve the air quality in communities that have been disproportionately burdened by air pollution.



Approved the use of approximately $1.9 million of the Port’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS) credit proceeds. This funding source is part of a state program managed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) that allows the Port to sell credits from shore power operations. The Port then invests the proceeds into additional electrification projects.

Approved a construction contract with Leed Electric, Inc. for approximately $8.9 million to make the needed electrical infrastructure improvements.

The Port of San Diego has purchased two all-electric Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to replace the diesel-powered crane currently in use at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal (TAMT). The all-electric, battery-supported mobile harbor cranes will be the first in use in North America and will support the Port’s Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS) and its “Health Equity for All” vision while also increasing productivity and cargo business opportunities at TAMT.

In January, the Board of Port Commissioners authorized a purchase agreement with Germany-based Konecranes, which has an office in San Diego, for two all-electric, battery-supported Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to replace the diesel-powered crane currently in use at TAMT. The Port purchased the cranes for approximately $14 million, paid for through the Port’s Economic Recovery Program, which was established for the approximately $110 million in federal stimulus funds being distributed to the Port via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the State of California’s Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The conversion from a diesel-powered crane to an all-electric crane system is a big step toward achieving a long-term goal of the Port’s Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS) – 100 percent zero-emission cargo handling equipment by 2030 – and is ahead of California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations.

In addition to the environmental and public health benefits, the new crane system will represent the heaviest lift capability of any crane system currently in place on the West Coast and will enable the Port to attract new business opportunities due to the increased maximum lift capacity – up to 400 metric tons (MT) versus the 100 MT lifting capacity of the Port’s diesel crane.

TAMT, one of the Port’s two marine cargo terminals, serves as an omni-cargo terminal consisting of a 96-acre facility and handles breakbulk, bulk, container, and project cargos such as transformers for regional utilities in addition to steel and engines used in local shipbuilding.

The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD) is a government agency guided by its Governing Board that regulates stationary sources of air pollution within San Diego County.

The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.





