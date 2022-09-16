2022 September 16 09:48

Severstal to sell its stevedoring company Neva-Metal

The decision is due to the change of Severstal’s logistic flows

Severstal has made a decision to sell its stevedoring company Neva-Metal JSC to a private investor. The decision is due to the change of the company’s logistic flows, according to Severstal’s statement published on its website on 15 September 2022.

The companies will continue fulfilling their existing contractual obligations in the ordinary course, reads the statement.

Newly appointed General Director of Neva-Metal Nikita Zhachko earlier held the position of the company’s Production Director.

JSC Neva-Metal was part of a transport division of Severstal Group’s Severstal Russian Steel. Neva-Metal specializes in handling of containerized and general cargo delivered to its terminal in the 3rd Cargo Area of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg by sea, railways and highways. Annually, Neva-Metal handles over 3 million tonnes of cargo including over 2 million tonnes of general cargo.

Severstal is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies. Most of the company’s assets are located in Russia.