2022 September 15 15:34

Royal IHC launches electrical Beaver Cutter Suction Dredger

Royal IHC has announced that its portfolio of standard Cutter Suction Dredgers (CSDs) is expanding with electrical counterparts for each of the Beaver types. The Beaver E will be available from stock soon, according to the company's release.

The Beaver E is a fully electrically powered version of the standard Beaver. In addition to the unique features of Royal IHC's conventional CSDs, the Beaver E offers a number of added benefits in terms of sustainability, efficiency and reliability. With zero emissions plus limited noise and vibration disturbance, the Beaver E fully complies with the latest environmental regulations and is suitable to work in the most sensitive environments.

Furthermore, the Beaver E is more energy efficient and the electrical components require low maintenance. With an identical dredging and hydraulic installation, the diesel-powered main ponton can just be exchanged for an electrical one. All current standard Beavers types are available in an electrical version and are suitable for every common dredging project.