2022 September 15 11:10

The next generation ultra large liquefied carbon dioxide carrier receives an approval in principle

The next generation ultra large liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier for Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (HHI) and Hyundai Glovis has received an approval in principle (AIP) at Gastech from ABS and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime Administrator, according to ABS's release.

The 74,000 m3 design builds on the 40,000 m3 “super gap” technology developed in 2021 by HHI, Hyundai Glovis, G-Marine Service, and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (KSOE).

A total of nine cylindrical tanks were applied to maximize the load carried and LNG-fueled propulsion engines were installed in response to environmental regulations. ABS approved the basic carrier design and the RMI Maritime Administrator provided acceptance of design and equivalent arrangements as required.



