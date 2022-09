2022 September 15 09:24

Crude oil futures rise on U.S. reserves data

On 15 September 2022, 08:39 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.12% higher at $94.21 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery rose by 0.27% to $88.72 a barrel.

Crude oil futures are rising although official data showed US crude reserves growth higher than expected. According to the Energy Information Administration report, they rose by 2.44 million barrels last week.