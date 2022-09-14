2022 September 14 16:05

Topsoe and First Ammonia launch ammonia production agreement

Topsoe and First Ammonia signed an agreement for the reservation of first-of-a-kind, industrial-scale, solid oxide electrolyzer cells (SOEC) to produce green ammonia, a fuel for transportation, power storage and generation, and fertilizer, according to Topsoe's release.

This is shaping up to be the largest agreement in the world, to date, for any type of electrolyzer and will displace almost 5 BCM of natural gas and eliminate 13 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The first 500 MW of capacity will be installed in the world’s first commercial-scale green ammonia plants at sites in Northern Germany and Southwestern United States.



Topsoe’s ground-breaking, energy efficient solid oxide electrolyzer cells (SOEC) will be installed in First Ammonia’s green ammonia plants around the world in the coming years. The agreement provides for an initial purchase of 500MW of SOEC units and is expandable to up to 5GW over the lifetime of the agreement. Topsoe’s SOEC manufacturing plant is to be built in Herning, Denmark, and has recently received FID from the board.



At 5GW, this would be the largest ever electrolyzer reservation of any type. The production of 5 million metric tons of green ammonia produced per year would eliminate 13 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, the equivalent of taking 9 million petrol-fueled cars off the road.



First Ammonia has been developing sites around the globe with the first installation of 500MW of capacity to be installed at locations in Northern Germany and Southwestern United States. These projects will be the world’s first commercial-scale, green ammonia production facilities with operation planned for 2025. First Ammonia will operate all its plants dynamically to support existing renewable power markets.



First Ammonia is developing a global network of dynamic, modular, commercial-scale plants to produce green ammonia from renewable energy utilizing Topsoe’s solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technology. Its first plants under development in Northern Germany and Southwestern United States are expected to be fully operational in 2025 and will be the world’s first commercial scale green ammonia production facilities. With headquarters in New York City, First Ammonia has established an initial plan for 5GW of electrolyzer capacity for the production of up to 5 million metric tons of green ammonia per year.



Founded in 1940, Topsoe is a global leader in developing solutions for a decarbonized world, supplying technology, catalysts, and services for worldwide energy transition.



