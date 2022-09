2022 September 14 10:00

CMA CGM revises the Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from North Europe to US West Coast

CMA CGM has decided to revise the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS 2) as follows:

From October 8th, 2022 (gate-in date) until further notice

From North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, Portugal, Atlantic Spain( Bilbao, Gijon, Vigo) to US West Coast

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers

Amounts: USD 2,250 per 20'ST | USD 3,250 per 40' ST & HC