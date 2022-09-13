2022 September 13 19:00

Fincantieri attended the celebration for the arrival in Qatar of “Al Zubarah” and “Musherib”

The arrival in Qatar of the “Al Zubarah” corvette and the OPV - Offshore Patrol Vessel “Musherib”, built at the integrated military shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano as part of the naval acquisition program of the Ministry of Defense of Qatar, was celebrated today, according to Fincantieri's release.



For the occasion, the company was represented by Chairman Claudio Graziano and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero. A delegation from the client country led by Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs and Staff Major General Abdulla Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander of the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces, also attended.

The vessels will soon enter service for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.