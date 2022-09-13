2022 September 13 18:37

Golden Energy Offshore Services extends contract for Energy Swan

Golden Energy Offshore Services AS (GEOS) has announced that a contract extension has been secured for Energy Swan, according to the company's release.

A contract extension has been secured with Repsol Norge AS.

The contract is in direct continuation of the current charter contract from 2021. The large PSV Energy Swan was in 2021 chartered for a firm period of 1 year + optional (total of 1 years options).

Repsol Norge AS and GEOS agreed after expiration of the firm period that the vessel will remain on charter in direct continuation of the present firm period for an additional 6 months till 1st May 2023.

The charter rate reflects the market conditions.

The parties have further agreed that Charterers continue having options available to charter the vessel as per the original charter (till 1st November 2023).