2022 September 13 17:01

KENTECH and KSOE make joint presentation on floating green hydrogen production platform - BusinessKorea

A research team led by Professor Hwang Ji-hyeon of the Korea Institute of Energy Technology (KENTECH) and the Institute of Future and Technology of Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) introduced the basic design of a 100MW offshore floating green hydrogen production platform to Gastech 2022, which was held in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 7, according to BusinessKorea.

The platform is a new concept hydrogen production base created by installing a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysis device, which produces green hydrogen, and a hydrogen liquefaction module on the deck of a ship and stores liquefied hydrogen on the hull for supply to the place of use.

The platform, unlike onshore hydrogen production plants, is based on a standardized design model. It is designed, manufactured, and commissioned according to an automated process in a shipyard, thereby dramatically slashing construction cost and shortening construction periods.

The platform is expected to enable hydrogen supply for multiple purposes, as it provides options to use methanol and ammonia in addition to liquefied hydrogen. The two organizations aim to complete a detailed design by 2023 by strengthening cooperation with companies specializing in water electrolysis.