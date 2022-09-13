2022 September 13 14:08

Delo Group and Tatarstan to cooperate cooperation in containerization of cargo base

Image source: website of the Tatarstan Republic President



The President of the Tatarstan Republic Rustam Minnikhanov and Head of the Board of the Delo Group Sergey Shishkarev discussed the key directions of cooperation in the transport and logistics sphere, according to the Group’s press release. The participants focused on organization of container transportation, containerization of cargo base and investment activities in the largest economic clusters of the Tatarstan Republic.

The Group offered the Tatarstan President an implementation of several projects in the republic to improve the logistics efficiency of enterprises, including the organization of regular container trains. The parties also discussed the Sviyazhsk interregional multimodal logistics center and the special economic zone (hereinafter - SEZ) “Alabuga” development perspectives.

As a result of the meeting the parties agreed to prepare a draft of a comprehensive agreement on the Republic of Tatarstan and Delo Group cooperation in increasing the cargo base containerization volume and the organization of container transportation. In addition, a joint working group will be formed to consider the feasibility and perspectives of investment activities in the SEZ “Alabuga” and the multimodal container transportation development in the region.

The experts of the Group estimate that the transition to regular container dispatches will optimize the Tatarstan enterprises logistics by 15-25% and reduce delivery time twofold.

The working meeting in Kazan on September 13 was also participated by Midhat Shagiakhmetov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Tatarstan Republic, Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Tatarstan Republic, Farit Khanifov, Minister of Transport and Road Facilities of the Tatarstan Republic, Alexander Isurin, President of TransContainer, Denis Bogomolov, Vice President of Delo Group and Victor Markov, Senior Vice President of TransContainer.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.



The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.